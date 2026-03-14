LPG Crisis Fuels Migrant Worker Exodus in Kerala Amidst Election Season

The LPG crisis in Kerala is compelling many restaurants and hotels to cease operations, sparking a mass departure of migrant workers returning to their native states. This movement coincides with the upcoming elections in West Bengal and Assam and the start of Ramzan festivities.

G Jayapal, president of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, noted that many migrant workers are leaving earlier than usual due to the LPG shortages, fearing they wouldn't return until after the elections. The crisis is forcing employers to explore alternative cooking fuels and devise means to retain their staff.

Migrant labor is crucial for Kerala's hospitality sector, which faces a severe workforce shortage. As the elections draw near, reserved train tickets to poll-bound states are already limited. Local businesses are increasingly resorting to hiring local workers to fill gaps, as the prognosis for the return of migrant workers remains uncertain.