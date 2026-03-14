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Karnataka's Industrial Leap: Over 14,500 Jobs with Rs 4,824 Crore Investment

The Karnataka government has sanctioned industrial projects worth Rs 4,824.31 crore, set to create 14,525 jobs across 13 districts. Key sectors include IT, sugar, textiles, and aerospace. Among 37 new industries approved, notable projects include IT infrastructure and a sugar factory. These ventures promise substantial economic growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:35 IST
Karnataka's Industrial Leap: Over 14,500 Jobs with Rs 4,824 Crore Investment
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The Karnataka government has greenlit an ambitious series of industrial projects valued at Rs 4,824.31 crore, promising to inject new life into the state's economy with the creation of 14,525 jobs.

Industries Minister M B Patil announced the approval by the 158th State Level Single Window Approval Committee for 37 new industries and additional investment projects. These developments span across vital sectors like IT infrastructure, sugar manufacture, technical textiles, aerospace, and more, covering 13 districts.

Major projects include a significant investment by Bagmane Constructions for IT infrastructure, Karnataka Bangaru Sugars for a sugar factory, and Kleine Pax in technical textiles. This strategic initiative is poised to position Karnataka as a hub of industrial excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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