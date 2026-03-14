Austerity Measures in Pakistan: Salary Cuts Amid Fuel Crisis

In a bid to tackle the economic fallout from the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sanctioned salary cuts ranging from 5% to 30% for workers in state-owned enterprises and autonomous institutions.

This decision stems from a broader austerity drive initiated to mitigate the impacts of the fuel crisis, spurred by the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Additional strategies to curb expenses include halving fuel allocations for official vehicles and a ban on new governmental acquisitions. The plan, reviewed at a high-level meeting, aims to divert savings toward public relief and welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)