Flipkart Under Fire for Re 1 Milk Sale: Impact on Farmers and Cooperatives

Bangalore Milk Union Ltd president D K Suresh has launched a strong critique against e-commerce giant Flipkart, alleging that its practice of selling milk at Re 1 through investor-funded discount campaigns is detrimental to the dignity of farmers and threatens long-standing cooperative movements.

Suresh has taken his grievances to the Competition Commission of India and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an investigation into what he terms 'predatory pricing.' However, Flipkart maintains that its promotions do not affect the agreed prices paid to farmers and sellers.

In a further escalation, Suresh has utilized social media to urge both central and state governments to protect the farming community. He warns that such pricing strategies could lead to a decline in cooperative institutions and has requested transparency from Flipkart regarding the duration and funding of these campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)