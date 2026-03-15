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LPG Shortage Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, consumers protested outside a gas agency over delayed LPG cylinder distribution. Hundreds, including many women, waited in queues for hours without receiving their orders. The unrest prompted intervention by officials, who warned the agency of strict action if delays continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:20 IST
LPG Shortage Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
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  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a wave of discontent surged among consumers as they blocked a road outside an LPG gas agency, frustrated by the delayed distribution of LPG cylinders. The wait stretched from early morning to late morning, prompting action from local officials.

Hundreds of customers gathered outside the agency, situated on Sagar Road, after their demands for timely distribution were unmet. The agency's late opening led to a spontaneous protest, with many women joining in, voicing grievances about their inability to prepare meals due to depleted LPG supplies.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Sharma intervened by opening the agency and ensuring staff began distributing the cylinders. Sharma admonished the agency operator, warning of severe repercussions if such delays occurred again. The agency attributed the delay to technical issues despite having adequate stock.

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