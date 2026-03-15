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Air India Express Cancels UAE Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Air India Express had to cancel its flights to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah on Sunday due to UAE airport authorities' directions. The airline will operate a round trip from Delhi to Dubai conditions permitting. This decision aligns with adjusting services amid growing tensions in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:30 IST
Air India Express Cancels UAE Flights Amid Escalating Tensions
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  • India

On Sunday, Air India Express cancelled its flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah in compliance with directives from UAE airport authorities.

Despite the cancellations, the airline plans to maintain at least one round trip between Delhi and Dubai, contingent upon slot availability and current conditions.

This move follows the trend of airlines adjusting services to the Middle East due to rising unrest involving the US, Israel, and Iran, leading to airspace restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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