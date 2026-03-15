Air India Express Cancels UAE Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

On Sunday, Air India Express cancelled its flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah in compliance with directives from UAE airport authorities.

Despite the cancellations, the airline plans to maintain at least one round trip between Delhi and Dubai, contingent upon slot availability and current conditions.

This move follows the trend of airlines adjusting services to the Middle East due to rising unrest involving the US, Israel, and Iran, leading to airspace restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)