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Global Air Travel Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Disrupt Major Routes

The ongoing Iran conflict has caused a major disruption in global air travel, affecting several airlines and key Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Numerous airlines have suspended or canceled flights to various destinations, with schedules tentatively expected to resume later in the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:07 IST
Global Air Travel Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Disrupt Major Routes
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Global air travel continues to face significant challenges as the fallout from the Iran conflict leads to widespread flight cancellations and suspensions. Key transit hubs in the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, have been severely impacted.

Major airlines have adjusted their schedules, with Greece's Aegean Airlines canceling flights to several destinations including Riyadh, Amman, and Tel Aviv. Latvia's airBaltic and Canada's Air Canada have similarly suspended services to affected locations.

As airlines like Finnair, Emirates, and Etihad Airways adjust to the partial reopening of airspace, passengers are left dealing with uncertainty and disrupted travel plans. Industry insiders predict that broader service resumptions may occur later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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