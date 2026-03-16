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Energy Market Shifts: Refiners and LNG Spike Amidst Middle East Turmoil

A Goldman Sachs report highlights sharp divergences in energy markets due to the Middle East conflict. Refiners and LNG infrastructure gain amid disruptions, whereas utilities and clean technology face challenges. Key concerns include supply disruptions and raised input costs, with geopolitical tensions influencing market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:55 IST
Energy Market Shifts: Refiners and LNG Spike Amidst Middle East Turmoil
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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In the wake of escalating conflicts in the Middle East, energy markets are witnessing significant shifts among subsectors. According to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, segments such as refining and LNG-linked have outperformed, while utilities, metals, and clean technology sectors have lagged behind.

Refining companies and LNG infrastructure have emerged as key beneficiaries amidst the disruptions. Tighter fuel markets and soaring global gas spreads have helped these sectors, with refiners enjoying higher margins as supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz face disruptions. Elevated refining crack spreads and increased jet fuel prices have bolstered this outperformance.

The report notes that global LNG prices have surged due to constraints on Qatari exports, enhancing the earnings potential of companies involved in export-linked operations. In contrast, upstream exploration firms face uneven gains with companies holding efficient operations and solid cash flow profiles outperforming their peers. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns and heightened input costs continue to pose challenges across various segments.

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