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India's Aerospace Ambitions: A New Era in Aircraft Manufacturing

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu reveals burgeoning collaborations in India's aerospace manufacturing sector with global giants like Embraer and Sukhoi. Emphasizing the government's dedication, new facilities are being established to enhance the aviation ecosystem and foster international partnerships, boosting regional connectivity and manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:34 IST
India's Aerospace Ambitions: A New Era in Aircraft Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to amplify its presence in the global aerospace industry, with Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu announcing strategic collaborations with international aerospace leaders like Embraer and Sukhoi. The government is earnest in its pursuit of establishing a robust manufacturing infrastructure in this sector.

Naidu elaborated on the complexities of aircraft manufacturing, underscoring the precision required and the limited number of countries currently capable of producing complete aircraft. Highlighting the partnerships with Embraer and Sukhoi, he conveyed the government's confidence in transforming the Indian aerospace landscape.

In association with Embraer and local heavyweight Adani Defence & Aerospace, India will establish a final assembly line for E175 regional jets. These developments signify a major leap towards achieving greater manufacturing self-reliance and enhancing regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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