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Jammu Inspects LPG Outlets Amid Panic Buying and Delivery Issues

Jammu administration conducted inspections at LPG outlets following panic buying and delivery complaints. Authorities reassured citizens of no fuel shortage, urging adherence to home delivery systems. Action was taken against dealers violating norms, while officials emphasized managing bookings to prevent future shortages amid ongoing West Asia conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:56 IST
Jammu Inspects LPG Outlets Amid Panic Buying and Delivery Issues
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The Jammu administration conducted thorough inspections at several LPG outlets on Monday, addressing concerns over panic buying and delivery failures of gas cylinders. Reports of long queues at various outlets emerged amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia, stirring unease among residents.

Despite the chaos, officials assured the public there was no shortage of LPG, urging people not to succumb to rumors. Authorities directed dealers to adhere strictly to home delivery practices to maintain order and efficiency. Ansuya Jamwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, explained delays were common, but availability was not a problem.

Jamwal further highlighted the issue of fictitious deliveries being recorded, promising strict action against violating agencies. Meanwhile, consumers were advised against hoarding and overbooking as inspections revealed cases of mismanagement at some dealer points. Police actions also included seizing illegally stored cylinders intended for black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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