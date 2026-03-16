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Commerce Ministry to Unveil Export Support Amid West Asia Crisis

The commerce ministry plans to introduce support measures for exporters affected by the West Asia crisis, which has disrupted shipping and inflated costs. The conflict in the region has escalated oil prices, impacting freight and insurance premiums. An inter-ministerial group monitors the situation, coordinating efforts to mitigate export challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:29 IST
Commerce Ministry to Unveil Export Support Amid West Asia Crisis
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  • India

In response to the escalating crisis in West Asia, the Commerce Ministry is poised to announce support measures aimed at assisting exporters, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal revealed on Monday.

Amid the crisis, which has disrupted shipping routes and raised oil prices, the ministry is coordinating with various departments to alleviate the challenges faced by the trading community. The measures are expected to address increased insurance and freight costs.

An inter-ministerial group is closely monitoring the ongoing situation and collaborating with exporters to devise effective solutions, signaling a united governmental approach to mitigate the impact on India's export sector.

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