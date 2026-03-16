Commerce Ministry to Unveil Export Support Amid West Asia Crisis

In response to the escalating crisis in West Asia, the Commerce Ministry is poised to announce support measures aimed at assisting exporters, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal revealed on Monday.

Amid the crisis, which has disrupted shipping routes and raised oil prices, the ministry is coordinating with various departments to alleviate the challenges faced by the trading community. The measures are expected to address increased insurance and freight costs.

An inter-ministerial group is closely monitoring the ongoing situation and collaborating with exporters to devise effective solutions, signaling a united governmental approach to mitigate the impact on India's export sector.