EU-India Dynamics: Implementing the 'Mother of All Deals'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the implementation of the EU-India Free Trade Deal and Security Partnership during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This high-level discussion highlights the collective aim for stability, de-escalation, and energy security across regions including West Asia and Ukraine.
- Country:
- Belgium
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated the European Union's commitment to effectively implementing its recently concluded free trade agreement with India. This remark followed her meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Brussels, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.
The summit resulted in a landmark Free Trade Agreement and Security Partnership considered crucial for both regions. Von der Leyen termed the trade deal as the 'mother of all deals' and expressed her anticipation for its swift and efficient execution.
The discussions also turned to geopolitical concerns such as developments in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasizing shared goals like de-escalation and energy security. With the EU being India's largest trading partner, the bilateral efforts promise significant economic impacts, especially given the trade volume projections for 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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