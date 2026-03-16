EU-India Dynamics: Implementing the 'Mother of All Deals'

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated the European Union's commitment to effectively implementing its recently concluded free trade agreement with India. This remark followed her meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Brussels, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The summit resulted in a landmark Free Trade Agreement and Security Partnership considered crucial for both regions. Von der Leyen termed the trade deal as the 'mother of all deals' and expressed her anticipation for its swift and efficient execution.

The discussions also turned to geopolitical concerns such as developments in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasizing shared goals like de-escalation and energy security. With the EU being India's largest trading partner, the bilateral efforts promise significant economic impacts, especially given the trade volume projections for 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)