Assam's Police Shake-Up Ahead of Elections

In a significant move following the announcement of Assam's assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission on Monday executed a swift reassignment of Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across five key districts.

Effective immediately, this reshuffle impacts the districts of Majuli, South Salmara, Sadiya, Chirang, and Dhemaji. Notably, the departing officers, part of the Assam Police Service, are being systematically replaced by Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, signifying a robust strategic approach by the Commission.

According to Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, in a communique to Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, these transfers respond to a recent evaluation of electoral readiness, aiming to guarantee smooth and peaceful proceedings across 126 assembly constituencies scheduled for April 9.