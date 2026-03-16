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Assam's Police Shake-Up Ahead of Elections

The Election Commission has transferred senior police officers in five Assam districts following the assembly poll schedule announcement. The changes, involving replacements by IPS officials, are part of efforts to ensure peaceful elections. The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized the need for prompt compliance with the directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:07 IST
Assam's Police Shake-Up Ahead of Elections
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In a significant move following the announcement of Assam's assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission on Monday executed a swift reassignment of Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across five key districts.

Effective immediately, this reshuffle impacts the districts of Majuli, South Salmara, Sadiya, Chirang, and Dhemaji. Notably, the departing officers, part of the Assam Police Service, are being systematically replaced by Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, signifying a robust strategic approach by the Commission.

According to Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, in a communique to Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, these transfers respond to a recent evaluation of electoral readiness, aiming to guarantee smooth and peaceful proceedings across 126 assembly constituencies scheduled for April 9.

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