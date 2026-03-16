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Chaos in the Skies: 8,000 U.S. Flights Affected by Storms

Over 8,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed or canceled on Monday due to storms affecting major hubs on the East Coast and Midwest. The government ordered early dismissal of federal employees, while the FAA imposed ground stops and delays at key airports due to high winds and severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:34 IST
Chaos in the Skies: 8,000 U.S. Flights Affected by Storms
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On Monday, more than 8,000 U.S. flights faced delays or cancellations as a series of storms disrupted operations at major airports along the East Coast and other key hubs. The adverse weather conditions brought chaos to the nation's air travel system.

Responding to the severe weather, the U.S. government instructed federal employees to leave work by 2 p.m. EDT to avoid the dangers posed by high winds and thunderstorms. Concurrently, a significant winter storm was wreaking havoc on air travel across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, further exacerbating the situation.

The Federal Aviation Administration took action by instituting ground stops at Reagan Washington National and Charlotte airports. Additionally, flight delays were reported at other major airports, including LaGuardia, Houston Bush, Newark, and JFK, as the authority grappled with the widespread weather-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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