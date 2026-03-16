Tragic Collision: Delivery Man's Fate on Express Highway
A fatal accident occurred when a 28-year-old delivery man, Sameer Shaikh, was struck by a dumper truck on the Dahisar stretch of the Western Express Highway. The driver, Akbar Pathan, initially fled but was later apprehended by Dahisar police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, 28-year-old Sameer Shaikh, a delivery man, lost his life on the Dahisar stretch of the Western Express Highway.
The fatality occurred when Shaikh's scooter was rear-ended by a speeding dumper truck. The accident site was near the check naka.
Dahisar police swiftly arrested Akbar Pathan, the 43-year-old driver responsible for the collision, who attempted to escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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