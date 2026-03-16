Tragic Pilgrimage: Seven Tamil Nadu Lives Lost in Nepal Bus Accident

The bodies of seven Tamil Nadu pilgrims, victims of a tragic accident in Nepal, are set to arrive in New Delhi on March 17, announced Union Minister L Murugan. He liaised with the Indian Embassy to expedite the process following the fatal bus mishap.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying 25 Tamil Nadu pilgrims, returning from a visit to the Manakamana Temple, plunged into a valley. The crash resulted in the deaths of seven, including five women, while others were hospitalized with injuries.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan mourned the loss and urged authorities to provide comprehensive support and aid to both the grieving families and those injured. Efforts are in place to return the deceased to their hometowns and aid those needing medical care.