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Tragic Accident: Child Drowns in Septic Tank

A four-year-old boy drowned in a septic tank used for water storage at an under-construction house in Kosikalan town. Despite resuscitation efforts, the boy could not be saved. The tragic incident has raised safety concerns around construction sites in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathare | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST
Tragic Accident: Child Drowns in Septic Tank
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  • India

A young life was lost in a tragic accident Sunday afternoon in Kosikalan town. A four-year-old boy drowned in a septic tank used for water storage at an under-construction house, as confirmed by police.

According to Station House Officer Rajkamal Singh, the child, whose name remains undisclosed but is known to be the son of local resident Rajesh Saini, inadvertently ventured into the construction area while playing. He tragically fell into the water-filled tank.

The incident came to public attention when nearby children saw him in the tank and raised an alarm. Despite attempts to revive the boy with CPR, and a swift rush to medical help, he was declared dead at the scene. The incident underscores the pressing issue of safety in construction zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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