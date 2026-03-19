LPG Shortage Cooks Up a Storm for Delhi's Dining Scene
The ongoing LPG supply crisis in Delhi severely impacts restaurants and street vendors, causing operational downtime, reduced menu offerings, and significant financial losses. While some improvement is noted, the inconsistent supply continues to disrupt the food service industry, threatening livelihoods and leading to questionable practices due to resource scarcity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:15 IST
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- India
Delhi's food service industry faces a major challenge as the commercial LPG supply crunch stretches into its second week, hampering restaurant and street food vendor operations.
Owners report drastically reduced working hours, limited menu offerings, and significant financial losses, with some improvements but ongoing uncertainty in cylinder availability hindering a full return to normalcy.
The shortage follows government priority changes in natural gas allocation amid West Asia's conflicts, forcing eateries to explore risky alternatives and complicating resumption as sector-wide distress mounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)