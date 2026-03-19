Countdown to Trade: India-UK & EU's Promising Agreements

The anticipated free trade agreement between India and the UK, originally signed last July, is expected to be enacted by early May as remaining issues are addressed. Officials confirm an optimistic timeline targeting the coming months for full implementation. Both nations strive to cement this economically significant partnership swiftly.

Meanwhile, the European Union has projected November as the date to finalize its own trade pact with India, emphasizing its potential for substantial economic growth. Described as the 'mother of all deals,' this agreement allows 93% of Indian shipments duty-free entry into the EU, promoting robust bilateral commerce.

Conversely, trade negotiations involving Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council face delays due to regional instability. Talks with the US also continue, hinging on competitive market access agreements. Such developments signify a multifaceted global trade landscape, with India at the forefront of seeking multiple economic avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)