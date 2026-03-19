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Countdown to Trade: India-UK & EU's Promising Agreements

The free trade agreement between India and the UK is anticipated to be in effect by May, following resolution of some issues. The EU aims for ratification by November. Meanwhile, trade dialogues with Israel and GCC have slowed. The India-EU agreement promises duty-free access for 93% of Indian exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:38 IST
Countdown to Trade: India-UK & EU's Promising Agreements
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The anticipated free trade agreement between India and the UK, originally signed last July, is expected to be enacted by early May as remaining issues are addressed. Officials confirm an optimistic timeline targeting the coming months for full implementation. Both nations strive to cement this economically significant partnership swiftly.

Meanwhile, the European Union has projected November as the date to finalize its own trade pact with India, emphasizing its potential for substantial economic growth. Described as the 'mother of all deals,' this agreement allows 93% of Indian shipments duty-free entry into the EU, promoting robust bilateral commerce.

Conversely, trade negotiations involving Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council face delays due to regional instability. Talks with the US also continue, hinging on competitive market access agreements. Such developments signify a multifaceted global trade landscape, with India at the forefront of seeking multiple economic avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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