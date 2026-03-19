Luxury Car Giants Halt Middle East Deliveries Amidst Turmoil

Italian luxury sports car manufacturers Ferrari and Maserati have announced a temporary halt on vehicle deliveries to the Middle East, as conflicts intensify in the region. The companies' decision underscores the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on global business operations.

Ferrari, in a statement, emphasized its close monitoring of ongoing developments in the Middle East. Given the current circumstances, the company has decided to pause deliveries while managing some through air transport. Maserati shared a similar stance, citing critical transport management challenges as the reason behind the suspension.

Part of the Stellantis group, Maserati is also exploring alternative delivery methods to ensure safe conveyance of their vehicles. Both automakers remain vigilant, with the suspension lasting until conditions allow for total safety in transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)