West Bengal: The Gateway to Eastern India's Trade
The Trinamool Congress pledges to transform West Bengal into the gateway for trade in eastern India, aiming for a Rs 40 lakh-crore economy in five years. The party plans to advance logistics, create job opportunities, and double exports, despite facing criticism for not attracting enough industries.
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- India
The Trinamool Congress has set ambitious goals for West Bengal, promising to make it a trade nexus for eastern India. Announcing plans to elevate the state's economy to Rs 40 lakh-crore in five years, party supremo Mamata Banerjee highlighted the state's GDP growth under her leadership.
The TMC manifesto outlines enhancements in logistics and industrial infrastructure, aiming to position Bengal as India's third largest economy within a decade. Despite criticism from opposition parties regarding employment issues, the ruling party has committed to creating millions of new jobs and reducing unemployment rates.
Central to their economic strategy, the TMC plans to establish West Bengal as a logistics hub by 2031, with significant investments in multimodal logistics parks and export expansion. The promises include financial support for unemployed youth, aiming to garner support for a fourth consecutive electoral victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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