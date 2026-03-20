Simplex Castings Secures Major Orders Boosting Future Prospects

In a significant development, Simplex Castings has announced securing substantial orders totaling Rs 41.38 crore from industry giants such as BHEL, ThyssenKrupp, and SMS Group.

A standout project involves a Rs 23.13 crore order from SMS Group for the supply of Coke Oven Doors, a notable achievement for the company.

The strategic bookings have strengthened Simplex's order pipeline to Rs 61.98 crore for March 2026, positioning the company favorably for participation in upcoming large steel plant projects, thereby promising solid growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)