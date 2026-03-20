Gang Rivalry Suspected in Delhi's Fatal Shooting

In a chilling incident in Delhi's Bawana, a 30-year-old man, identified as Ravi Bhardwaj, was shot dead while sitting in his shop, an extension of his home. The police suspect this to be an outcome of escalating gang rivalries in the area.

Ravi had been previously embroiled in criminal activities, with cases of motorcycle theft and illegal weapon possession against him, which adds a layer of complexity to the murder investigation. The attack, characterized by a barrage of bullets fired by three young assailants, left several injured, although they are now reported to be in stable condition. Ravi was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police are currently examining CCTV footage to trace the assailants, who managed to flee the scene, ostensibly heading towards the Haryana border. Despite family claims of no apparent enmity, the nature of the crime underscores a targeted gang-related vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)