Left Menu

Gang Rivalry Suspected in Delhi's Fatal Shooting

A 30-year-old man, Ravi Bhardwaj, was fatally shot at his shop in Delhi's Bawana, sparking speculation about a possible gang rivalry. The victim had prior criminal cases. Police are investigating, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the perpetrators who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:55 IST
Gang Rivalry Suspected in Delhi's Fatal Shooting
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Delhi's Bawana, a 30-year-old man, identified as Ravi Bhardwaj, was shot dead while sitting in his shop, an extension of his home. The police suspect this to be an outcome of escalating gang rivalries in the area.

Ravi had been previously embroiled in criminal activities, with cases of motorcycle theft and illegal weapon possession against him, which adds a layer of complexity to the murder investigation. The attack, characterized by a barrage of bullets fired by three young assailants, left several injured, although they are now reported to be in stable condition. Ravi was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police are currently examining CCTV footage to trace the assailants, who managed to flee the scene, ostensibly heading towards the Haryana border. Despite family claims of no apparent enmity, the nature of the crime underscores a targeted gang-related vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026