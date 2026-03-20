TMC Pledges Economic Boost for Tea Garden Workers in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced plans to raise the minimum daily wage for tea garden workers from Rs 250 to Rs 300, aiming for economic improvement for one of West Bengal's key labor sectors.

As part of its election manifesto, TMC vowed to continue exempting agricultural income tax on green tea leaves until 2027, a move designed to bolster the sector's financial health.

On the social front, the party emphasized its 'Chaa Sundari' housing schemes that have already benefited over 28,500 workers, and noted that 85 tea gardens have been reopened under its governance. West Bengal is recognized as India's second-largest tea producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)