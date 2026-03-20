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Airlines Brace for Impact: Objections Rise Against Free Seat Selection Policy

IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet object to the government's directive for airlines to offer free seat selection on 60% of seats. They argue the move will lead to increased airfares to recover costs, impacting affordability for travelers. FIA urges the Civil Aviation Ministry to reconsider the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:57 IST
Airlines Brace for Impact: Objections Rise Against Free Seat Selection Policy
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  • India

Amid rising tensions, major Indian airlines IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have voiced strong objections to a recent government directive that mandates free seat selection for 60% of flight seats.

The directive, initiated by the Civil Aviation Ministry, aims to provide fair access to passengers but is met with resistance from the aviation sector. Airlines warn of fare hikes and reduced affordability as a result.

The Federation of Indian Airlines is calling for a review, citing lack of consultation and potential financial setbacks for the industry, exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting operational costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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