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Diplomatic Talks Amidst West Asia Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with Australian and Canadian counterparts to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis, impacting energy hubs. These discussions emphasize Indo-Pacific concerns and bilateral ties amidst Israeli-Iranian tensions in critical Gulf regions affecting global energy needs, notably India's reliance on Qatari LNG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:23 IST
Diplomatic Talks Amidst West Asia Crisis
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in diplomatic conversations with Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to address the escalating West Asia crisis. These discussions came as global concerns rise over heightened hostilities impacting key energy infrastructures in the region.

Jaishankar took to social media to express satisfaction over the exchange of perspectives with Australian counterpart Wong, focusing on the West Asia conflict and significant Indo-Pacific issues. The talks emphasize the importance of regional stability amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

In his dialogue with Anita Anand, Jaishankar highlighted the critical nature of the West Asia crisis on bilateral ties. The discussions follow an Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars gas fields, prompting a severe Iranian retaliation affecting Gulf nations, including Qatar's LNG hub, a crucial source for India's energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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