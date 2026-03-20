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UAE-India Talks: Navigating Security Challenges and Regional Stability

UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy met with Indian officials in New Delhi to address regional tensions and fortify bilateral ties. Discussions focused on maritime security, regional sovereignty threats, and condemning Iranian aggression, urging adherence to international resolutions to safeguard peace and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:22 IST
UAE-India Talks: Navigating Security Challenges and Regional Stability
UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy meets External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during her visit to the national capital. (Photo: X/@mofauae). Image Credit: ANI
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In a pivotal meeting held in New Delhi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy engaged in high-profile discussions with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The diplomatic talks centered on reinforcing the partnership between the UAE and India against a backdrop of rising regional tensions.

Officials scrutinized the implications of Iranian missile attacks on regional security and the global economy, underscoring the necessity of protecting maritime routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. Emphasizing the need for freedom of navigation, Minister Al Hashimy condemned the attacks as severe violations of international law and direct threats to state sovereignty.

Reaffirming UAE's resolve, Al Hashimy articulated the nation's stance on preserving sovereignty, advocating for sustainable stability built on mutual respect among states. The discussions echoed international calls for Iran to halt aggression, referencing key resolutions from the United Nations and International Maritime Organization, collectively demanding a cessation of hostility and pledging accountability for any inflicted damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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