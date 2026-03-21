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Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Bridging the Credit Gap

India's entrepreneurial landscape is evolving, with women increasingly leading MSMEs and investing in assets. Despite supportive policies, access to structured credit remains challenging. Platforms like OneNDF aim to simplify the credit process by aligning borrower profiles with lenders, crucial for economic growth and financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:03 IST
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Bridging the Credit Gap
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New Delhi is witnessing a transformative shift in its entrepreneurial landscape, driven by an increasing number of women who are starting businesses and leading MSMEs. More women are now investing in property and building financial assets than ever before, reshaping both households and industries. This surge is significantly contributing to India's economic momentum.

Despite favorable policies from initiatives such as NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform and Stand-Up India, many women entrepreneurs face hurdles in accessing structured credit. The complexity of the lending landscape, marked by varying eligibility criteria and unpredictable approval timelines, poses challenges for women seeking financial growth.

Platforms like OneNDF are crucial in simplifying the journey for borrowers. By aligning borrower profiles with the right lenders, they enhance clarity and make credit access more efficient. As India's economy continues to grow, facilitating seamless credit access for women entrepreneurs becomes vital not just for inclusion but for national economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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