Foundation to Prosperity: Andhra Pradesh's Steel Plant Initiative

In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's industrial sector, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1.36 lakh-crore steel plant by AM/NS India in Anakapalli district. This significant development is set to take place on March 23, marking a transformative step in the region's industrial landscape.

The project, which will be established in two phases across 5,465 acres, is poised to create a substantial 1 lakh jobs. The first phase will see a production capacity of 7.3 million tonnes per annum, followed by 10.5 million tonnes in the second phase. Additionally, a 50-million-tonne capacity captive port will be constructed, which will generate 6,000 additional jobs.

The state government has pledged comprehensive support for the project's swift completion, including infrastructure initiatives like a four-lane road extension to connect the steel plant with National Highway-16. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster India's rapidly growing steel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)