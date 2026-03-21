Himachal Pradesh Defers Salaries Amid Financial Crunch

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe financial challenges, prompting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to announce a temporary deferment of salaries for high-ranking officials and ministers. The measure was outlined during the state budget presentation for the 2026-27 financial year.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister clarified that this deferment is a short-term solution, with plans to reimburse the deferred amounts once the financial situation stabilizes. The deferred percentages vary, affecting the Chief Minister's salary by 50%, Deputy Chief Minister's and cabinet ministers' by 30%, while MLAs face a 20% cut. Similar deferments apply to political appointees and senior officials.

Despite fiscal constraints, the budget allocates significant salary hikes in crucial sectors like healthcare, benefiting medical officers and support staff. Additionally, the budget increases the honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers by Rs 1,000 and also raises priority scheme funding. Notably, Sukhu opted for an electric vehicle as his mode of transport to the assembly.