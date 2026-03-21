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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu starts presenting state budget.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu starts presenting state budget.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu starts presenting state budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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