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Robert Mueller: A Legacy of Investigation

Renowned former FBI chief Robert Mueller, who spearheaded the inquiry into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has died at the age of 81. The news of his death was reported by MS Now, citing insiders familiar with the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:45 IST
Robert Mueller: A Legacy of Investigation
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned former FBI chief Robert Mueller, best known for leading the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has died, MS Now reported on Saturday.

The 81-year-old's death was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter, according to the news outlet.

Mueller's critical role in a high-profile investigation and his storied career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation underscore the impact he made on American politics and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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