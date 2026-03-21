Robert Mueller: A Legacy of Investigation

Renowned former FBI chief Robert Mueller, best known for leading the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has died, MS Now reported on Saturday.

The 81-year-old's death was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter, according to the news outlet.

Mueller's critical role in a high-profile investigation and his storied career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation underscore the impact he made on American politics and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)