Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presents Rs 54,928-crore state budget for 2026-27.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:55 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presents Rs 54,928-crore state budget for 2026-27.
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