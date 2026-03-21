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India Lifts Temporary Fare Caps on Domestic Flights

India's civil aviation ministry announced the revocation of temporary fare caps on domestic air tickets. These caps were introduced in December following mass cancellations by IndiGo, which caused airfares to spike among other airlines. The removal is set to take effect on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:53 IST
India Lifts Temporary Fare Caps on Domestic Flights

India's civil aviation ministry has declared that the temporary fare caps on domestic air tickets will be revoked starting Monday.

The fare limits were put in place last December after widespread cancellations by market leader IndiGo resulted in soaring prices at competing airlines.

The decision aims to stabilize ticket prices and allow for market-driven fare adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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