We stand for safe and free navigation through Strait of Hormuz: PM Narendra Modi after talking to Amir of Qatar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:52 IST
- Country:
- India
We stand for safe and free navigation through Strait of Hormuz: PM Narendra Modi after talking to Amir of Qatar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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