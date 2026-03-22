Odisha's Crackdown: STA's Special Drive Against Traffic Violations
The State Transport Authority (STA) in Odisha has initiated a statewide drive against traffic violations, imposing fines totaling Rs 9.57 crore on 17,831 people. The initiative, which began on a Saturday, will continue throughout the month, focusing on preventing major causes of road accidents and enforcing road safety rules.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping statewide operation, the State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has levied fines amounting to Rs 9.57 crore on 17,831 individuals for traffic violations. This initiative, launched over the weekend, aims to address and mitigate key causes of road accidents, such as speeding and drunk driving.
The enforcement team, comprising transport and police department officials, has been active in accident-prone areas, major highways, and industrial zones. On day one alone, over 17,000 e-challans were issued, and 64 vehicles were seized for breaching road safety norms.
The drive not only targets common infractions but also emphasizes the adherence to licenses and legal regulations, especially concerning heavy vehicles involved in mining and construction. This rigorous focus intends to enhance overall road safety across Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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