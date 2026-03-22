Odisha's Crackdown: STA's Special Drive Against Traffic Violations

In a sweeping statewide operation, the State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has levied fines amounting to Rs 9.57 crore on 17,831 individuals for traffic violations. This initiative, launched over the weekend, aims to address and mitigate key causes of road accidents, such as speeding and drunk driving.

The enforcement team, comprising transport and police department officials, has been active in accident-prone areas, major highways, and industrial zones. On day one alone, over 17,000 e-challans were issued, and 64 vehicles were seized for breaching road safety norms.

The drive not only targets common infractions but also emphasizes the adherence to licenses and legal regulations, especially concerning heavy vehicles involved in mining and construction. This rigorous focus intends to enhance overall road safety across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)