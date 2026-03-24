Transforming North Andhra: The Rise of a Steel Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the NDA government has successfully transformed multiple sectors. This announcement was made while inaugurating the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India project in the Anakapalli district.

The Rs 1.35 lakh crore project is expected to redefine North Andhra's economic landscape, setting a six-year timeline to develop the region into a major steel hub, according to Naidu. Additionally, the introduction of the steel plant aims to uplift local communities by offering job opportunities and promoting regional growth.

Naidu emphasized that swift central government approvals played a crucial role in moving the project along, contributing to the region's comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)