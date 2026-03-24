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Women's Reservation Bill: Delayed Action and Political Maneuvering

The government is unlikely to introduce a bill to increase Lok Sabha seats, reserving 273 for women, in the current Parliament session. The bill aims to amend the women's reservation law but requires consultations with political parties. It may be taken up post-assembly elections, with parliamentary sessions adjourned instead of prorogued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:26 IST
Women's Reservation Bill: Delayed Action and Political Maneuvering
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The much-anticipated bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women, is unlikely to be introduced in the current Parliament session, insiders revealed.

Delayed by the necessity of consulting various political factions, the government has yet to present the draft to the Union Cabinet. The bill aims to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, more commonly known as the women's reservation law.

Home Minister Amit Shah has initiated discussions with some political party leaders, but talks with major opposition parties like Congress and TMC are still pending. Although Parliament might adjourn early, it will not be prorogued, keeping the door open for a potential session post-assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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