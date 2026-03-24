Newborn Abandoned: Shocking Incident at Hospital

In a shocking turn of events, officials reported that a newborn was allegedly deserted by its parents at Dr. Radhakrishnan Medical College and Hospital. The incident unfolded shortly after the child's birth on Monday, leaving the infant crying and unattended within the hospital premises.

Witness accounts suggest that a couple, believed to be of Nepal origin, initially sought to sell the newborn for a sum ranging from Rs 10,000 to 15,000. However, when their illicit offer failed, they fled the scene, abandoning the child. The disturbing act prompted immediate action from hospital staff.

The medical staff notified the Child Helpline to secure the infant's welfare, and the hospital administration is actively tracking the culprits using CCTV surveillance. Medical Superintendent Dr. Des Raj Sharma confirmed the incident, highlighting collaborative efforts with police to ensure justice prevails and legal protocols are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)