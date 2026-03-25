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HDFC Life's 'Ready for Life Index' Reveals West India's Financial Strengths and Gaps

HDFC Life's 'Ready for Life Index' study unveils insights on West India's financial preparedness, highlighting strong diversification and protection awareness, but revealing gaps in retirement planning. The region demonstrates high financial confidence but needs to enhance emergency preparedness and long-term planning for children’s education and business funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:49 IST
HDFC Life's 'Ready for Life Index' Reveals West India's Financial Strengths and Gaps
Mr. Vineet Arora, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, HDFC Life. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Life, in collaboration with Ipsos India, has launched regional insights from its 'Ready for Life Index' (RLI) study, focusing on the West region of India. The study evaluates financial readiness across key areas: Financial Planning, Emergency Preparedness, Health & Well-being, and Retirement Strategy.

The index, based on face-to-face interviews with 1,836 individuals aged 25-55, shows West India aligning with the national average but unveils an opportunity gap in actual preparedness versus perception. Despite robust awareness in diversified investments and protection, the region has a 29-point gap in retirement planning effectiveness.

The study underscores that while West India's emergency funds accessibility is better, there remains room for structured emergency planning. It emphasizes boosting children's education funding and notes high term insurance ownership, indicating strong protection needs awareness. Yet, a shift towards long-term planning is required, especially in retirement preparedness, with many yet to start their retirement savings journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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