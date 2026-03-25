Tragic Hit-and-Run in Madhya Pradesh: Lives Lost Near Chhonda

In a devastating incident, two young men lost their lives and another was critically injured when a speeding truck crashed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday.

The collision, described as a hit-and-run, took place near a culvert on the Chhonda river along National Highway 44. According to Udaybhan Yadav, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station, the victims, natives of Gwalior, were on their way to the Karauli Mata temple in Rajasthan. They were part of a group of five friends traveling on two motorcycles when the truck struck from behind and sped away.

Arun Prajapati, 22, and Shivam Verma, 17, died instantly, while a third rider was rushed to the district hospital with serious injuries. He was later referred to Gwalior for advanced medical care. Based on accounts from the friends riding the second motorcycle, a case has been registered against the truck driver, and efforts are underway to locate him.

(With inputs from agencies.)