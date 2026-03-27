Noida's New Aviation Hub: A Gateway to North India's Sky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on Saturday. The airport represents a major investment in India's aviation sector, with a total project cost reaching Rs 11,282 crore for this phase, out of a comprehensive Rs 29,560 crore strategy aimed at making Jewar a key aviation hub in North India.

Alongside the inauguration of a cargo terminal, the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility will be laid. This development signifies a move toward strengthening India's aviation infrastructure. With an annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers and an initial cargo capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, these installations mark significant strides in the sector.

Designed as a multi-modal transportation hub, the airport integrates road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, streamlining travel across North India. Architecturally, it draws on Indian heritage, incorporating elements inspired by the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar. Additionally, sustainable practices including natural lighting, rainwater harvesting, and renewable energy plans are in place, aligning with a net-zero emissions goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)