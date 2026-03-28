Former PM K.P. Sharma Oli Detained Over Gen Z Protest Tragedy

Former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli of Nepal has been taken into custody, accused of negligence connected to last September's deadly Gen Z protests. The protests, focused on anti-corruption, spiraled into violence leading to the deaths of 76 individuals before Oli's resignation

A Nepali investigation panel has advised legal action against the 74-year-old, citing failure to avert the crackdown on demonstrators. Oli was detained from his home in the early hours, confirmed Min Bahadur Shahi, a leader from Oli's own Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist).

Nepalese police also detained Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Meanwhile, Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, has taken office as the new prime minister following a victorious election in March.