Left Menu

Former PM K.P. Sharma Oli Detained Over Gen Z Protest Tragedy

K.P. Sharma Oli, Nepal's former prime minister, was arrested as part of an investigation into his alleged negligence during violent Gen Z protests last September, where 76 people lost their lives. A Nepali panel recommended his prosecution for failing to prevent the deadly crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:49 IST
Former PM K.P. Sharma Oli Detained Over Gen Z Protest Tragedy
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli of Nepal has been taken into custody, accused of negligence connected to last September's deadly Gen Z protests. The protests, focused on anti-corruption, spiraled into violence leading to the deaths of 76 individuals before Oli's resignation

A Nepali investigation panel has advised legal action against the 74-year-old, citing failure to avert the crackdown on demonstrators. Oli was detained from his home in the early hours, confirmed Min Bahadur Shahi, a leader from Oli's own Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist).

Nepalese police also detained Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Meanwhile, Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, has taken office as the new prime minister following a victorious election in March.

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk Joins Trump and Modi in High-Stakes West Asia Talks

Elon Musk Joins Trump and Modi in High-Stakes West Asia Talks

 United States
2
Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production

Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production

 Australia
3
Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Acquisition in Romania

Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Acquisition in Romania

 Global
4
Jannik Sinner Eyes Historic 'Sunshine Double' at Miami Open

Jannik Sinner Eyes Historic 'Sunshine Double' at Miami Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026