Elon Musk's Surprising Entry Into Geopolitical Talks
Billionaire Elon Musk participated in a high-profile call with President Trump and Prime Minister Modi amid tensions with Iran. His involvement, confirmed by US officials, marks a notable inclusion of a private citizen in state matters, hinting at Musk's mended ties with Trump after a previous fallout.
- Country:
- United States
In an unexpected twist, billionaire Elon Musk was reportedly part of a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported by the New York Times. The discussion aimed to address the ongoing tensions with Iran.
This unusual involvement of a private citizen in a call about sensitive geopolitical issues was confirmed by unnamed US officials, highlighting Musk's renewed rapport with Trump after a diplomatic rift last year.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked on the productive nature of Trump's conversation with Modi, noting the strong relationship between the two leaders. However, the report remains silent on the precise reason for Musk's presence in the talks or his contributions to the discussion.
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