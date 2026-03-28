Elon Musk Joins Trump and Modi in High-Stakes West Asia Talks

In a surprising twist to international diplomacy, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone discussion, joined by billionaire Elon Musk, amidst ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The White House confirmed the productive nature of the talks, emphasizing President Trump's strong rapport with Prime Minister Modi. The conversation marks a pivotal engagement between the two nations since the onset of the West Asia conflict on February 28.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the significance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure, pointing out its critical role in global stability. The presence of Elon Musk, which The New York Times highlighted, indicates his restored ties with the US administration after his governmental departure last year.