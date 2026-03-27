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Naidu Urges Price Protection for Maize Farmers

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan to implement the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for maize to safeguard farmers against falling prices. With a surplus causing price drops below MSP, Naidu seeks government intervention to stabilize earnings and prevent distress sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:19 IST
Naidu Urges Price Protection for Maize Farmers
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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan to put into action the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for maize. The appeal aims to shield farmers in Andhra Pradesh from distress sales as maize prices slip below the Minimum Support Price due to market surplus.

Naidu's correspondence highlights the potential risk of a further price decline during the peak harvest period. In response, he advocates for measures to stabilize prices and secure farmers' livelihoods. He emphasizes the necessity for the government to cover the full loss between market rates and the MSP.

The Chief Minister has requested a substantial extension of scheme coverage to encompass 100% of maize production and to prolong its tenure until June 2026. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh's Rabi season boasts significant maize cultivation, making timely intervention critical.

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