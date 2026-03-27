Parliament Urges MSP for Organic Crops to Boost Farmer Support

A Parliamentary panel on Friday criticized the Union Agriculture Ministry for failing to establish a minimum support price (MSP) for organic crops, alongside traditional ones. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing issued this recommendation in its 17th report, urging the ministry to take action.

The ministry's report, presented in the Rajya Sabha, indicated that MSP is currently set for 22 commodities, with the Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane informed by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). However, the committee rejected this justification.

The panel argued that organic farming involves additional labor and expenses not covered by conventional MSP calculations. It emphasized that introducing MSP for organic crops would shield farmers from price risks, cover higher costs and lower initial yields, and promote organic farming as a sustainable production system.

(With inputs from agencies.)