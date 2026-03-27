Parliament Urges MSP for Organic Crops to Boost Farmer Support
A Parliamentary panel criticized the Union Agriculture Ministry for not setting a minimum support price (MSP) for organic crops. It argued that MSP would protect organic farmers from price risks and high costs associated with organic farming, encouraging more to transition to organic management.
- Country:
- India
A Parliamentary panel on Friday criticized the Union Agriculture Ministry for failing to establish a minimum support price (MSP) for organic crops, alongside traditional ones. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing issued this recommendation in its 17th report, urging the ministry to take action.
The ministry's report, presented in the Rajya Sabha, indicated that MSP is currently set for 22 commodities, with the Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane informed by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). However, the committee rejected this justification.
The panel argued that organic farming involves additional labor and expenses not covered by conventional MSP calculations. It emphasized that introducing MSP for organic crops would shield farmers from price risks, cover higher costs and lower initial yields, and promote organic farming as a sustainable production system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has sufficient reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers, no need for panic: Union Minister J P Nadda in Lok Sabha.
Trump's Aid Package for U.S. Farmers
Trump's New Move to Support American Farmers Amid Biofuel Decisions
Empowering Farmers: AI Weather Stations Revolutionize Indian Agriculture
India Stands Firm at WTO: Protecting Farmers and Digital Future