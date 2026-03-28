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Tragic Collision: Train and Van Crash Claims Five Lives in Mississippi

Five individuals lost their lives in a devastating collision between a train and a van in rural Mississippi. The sole surviving van passenger was airlifted to a hospital. The incident, involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City freight train, is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wiggins | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:45 IST
Tragic Collision: Train and Van Crash Claims Five Lives in Mississippi
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In a tragic accident, five people were killed when a train collided with a van in rural Mississippi, authorities confirmed on Friday. The deceased were all passengers in the van, according to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry.

A lone survivor, a 23-year-old woman, was transported by air to a hospital for treatment. Fortunately, none of the train passengers were harmed in the crash, which occurred at a railroad crossing near Wiggins, about 45 miles northwest of Biloxi.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the incident. The deceased include the van driver, Ryan C. Peterson, aged 26, alongside front seat passenger Kristina Carver, 45. Tragically, Carver's daughters, Emley and Sarabeth Chamblee, aged 22 and 20 respectively, and 23-year-old Demarcus Perkins also perished. Canadian Pacific Kansas City expressed condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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