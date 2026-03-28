Tragic Collision: Train and Van Crash Claims Five Lives in Mississippi

In a tragic accident, five people were killed when a train collided with a van in rural Mississippi, authorities confirmed on Friday. The deceased were all passengers in the van, according to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry.

A lone survivor, a 23-year-old woman, was transported by air to a hospital for treatment. Fortunately, none of the train passengers were harmed in the crash, which occurred at a railroad crossing near Wiggins, about 45 miles northwest of Biloxi.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the incident. The deceased include the van driver, Ryan C. Peterson, aged 26, alongside front seat passenger Kristina Carver, 45. Tragically, Carver's daughters, Emley and Sarabeth Chamblee, aged 22 and 20 respectively, and 23-year-old Demarcus Perkins also perished. Canadian Pacific Kansas City expressed condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)