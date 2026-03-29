New Facilities Unveiled at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe and upgraded Wi-Fi features at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Sunday. These additions, located in the terminal's check-in area, aim to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers.

The UDAN Yatri Cafe is part of a Government of India venture, driven by the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Airports Authority of India. Its primary goal is to offer quality food and beverages at affordable prices, making it accessible to all travelers. In parallel, the improved Wi-Fi service promises high-speed connectivity throughout the airport.

Kinjarapu underscored the pivotal role of such developments in strengthening India's logistics and connectivity as the nation advances. He noted the rise in the number of airports from 74 to 165, emphasizing that air travel is increasingly available beyond metropolitan hubs, particularly in smaller cities, as a result of the UDAN scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)