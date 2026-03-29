TN polls: Normally DMK's manifesto 'hero', this time 'superstar,' says party chief Stalin in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
TN polls: Normally DMK's manifesto 'hero', this time 'superstar,' says party chief Stalin in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TN elections
- DMK
- Stalin
- superstar
- manifesto
- Chennai
- politics
- election campaign
- Tamil Nadu
- party chief
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